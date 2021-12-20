Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Gina M. Steuernagle, 28, Neoga, Dec. 17 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Steuernagle posted bond and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Delois E. Butler, 57, Effingham, Dec. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft – exerting unauthorized control over property less than $500. Butler posted bond and was released.
- Effngham County deputies arrested Kelly B. Omohundro, 28, Dieterich, Dec. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear attachment for contempt of court. Omohundro posted bond and was released.
- Marion County deputies arrested Timothy Bowlby, 34, Sandoval, Dec. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Bowlby was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ethan G. Welch, 21, Watson, Dec. 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol. Welch was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Craig A. Humphrey, 31, Omaha, Nebraska, Dec. 19, on charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Humphrey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John D. Shelton, 39, Effingham, Dec. 20 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft with intent to control property less than $500. Shelton was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jonathan S. Ohlman, 50, Granite City, Dec. 20 on charges of failure to register as a sex offender. Ohlman was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dale E. Cornwell, 45, Newton, Dec. 20 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, contraband in penal institution, driving while license revoked, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, Grundy County warrant for aggravated fleeing or eluding police, driving in wrong lane, improper lane usage, failure to signal, disobeying stop sign and speeding 35 mph over limit. Cornell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Byron L. Ashley, 41, Effingham, Dec. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for disorderly conduct. Ashley was given notice to appear and released.
