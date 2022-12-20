Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, Dec. 18 on charge of two counts of aggravated battery. Illinois State Police arrested Verdeyen on charges of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and violation of order of protection. Verdeyen was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy J. Beccue, 43, Effingham, Dec. 18 on charge of criminal trespassing. Beccue posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bradley J. Rice, 32, Fairview Heights, Dec. 18 on charge of driving while license revoked. Rice posted $250 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Kristen D. Angel, 25, St. Elmo, Dec. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land. Angel posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Aaron Baker, 31, Effingham, Dec. 19 on charges of disorderly conduct and production of between five and 20 cannabis plants. Baker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Corey Cochran, 43, Effingham, Dec. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Cochran was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Rebecca Myers, 39, Effingham, Dec. 19 on charge of domestic battery. Myers was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Calin Garrett, 31, Effingham, Dec. 19 on charge of domestic battery. Garrett was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Micah Ramsey, 43, Plainview, Dec. 20 on charges of obstructing ID, driving while license suspended and possession of stolen vehicle. Ramsey was in jail at last check.
