The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • Between 9 a.m. Dec. 18 and 9:48 a.m. Dec. 19 at 2511 S. Veteran’s Drive, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a mailbox owned by Christ’s Church, Effingham.
  • At 12:11 a.m. Dec. 16 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Midwest Insurance Agency, Elk Grove.
  • Melissa J. Jordan, 47, Charleston, was cited Dec. 16 for Retail Theft.
  • Joseph R. Jordan Jr., 49, Charleston, was cited Dec. 16 for Retail Theft.

  • David W. Gervais, 44, Ft. Worth, TX, was cited Dec. 17 for Improper Lane Usage.

Tags

Trending Video