Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Crystal L. Gonzalez, 40, Mattoon, Dec. 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to dim headlights and improper lane usage. Gonzalez was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dennis D. Miller, 50, Effingham, Dec. 19 on a Cumberland County warrant for robbery. Miller was transported to Cumberland County authorities.
