The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:45 p.m. Nov. 24 at 402 Kreke, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged two utility boxes owned by Consolidated Communications and the City of Effingham.
- At 5:26 a.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Tina M. Deters, 45, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Danielle L. Flowers, 43, Altamont.
- At 5:26 a.m. Nov. 26 north of the intersection of Keller and Hickory Hill, a vehicle driven by Jennifer R. Hecht, 38, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 5:36 p.m. Nov. 30 west of the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Brian D. Kennett, 56, Bingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mark A. Mankin, 64, Altamont, causing Mankin’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Michael E. Short, 34, Effingham. Mankin sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Kennett was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- At 4:15 p.m. Dec. 1 at the intersection of Willow and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Clinton H. Smith, 79, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jason M. Addis, 35, Dieterich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.