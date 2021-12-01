Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kendrick A. Jackson, 27, Panama City Beach, Florida, Nov. 30 on a Graves County, Kentucky, warrant for vehicle theft. Jackson was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Carlos A. Perez, 39, Rouses Point, New York, Nov. 30 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perez was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Enrique Perez, 45, Rouses Point, New York, Nov. 30 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perez was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brian D. Kennett, 56, Bingham, Nov. 30 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Kennett was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin L. Sapp, 35, Edgewood, Nov. 30 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of theft of labor, services or property. Sapp was given notice to appear by Fayette County and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Miguel A. Delgado Gomez, 27, Effingham, Nov. 30 on charges of domestic battery and stalking. Delgado Gomez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Siarra K. Araiza, 33, Effingham, Dec. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Araiza was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel M.D. Lamb, 27, Teutopolis, Dec. 1 on charge of retail theft greater than $300. Lamb was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaleb A.J. Godert, 20, Effingham, Dec. 1 on charges of retail theft and criminal trespass to real property. Godert was given notice to appear and released.
