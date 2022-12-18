Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Dec. 15
- Effingham city police arrested Kellie R. Roberts, 27, Edwardsville, Dec. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Roberts was in jail at last check.
Dec. 16
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nevin R. Prince, 20, Effingham, Dec. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended.
Prince posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heath A. Foil, 36, Shumway, Dec. 16 on charge of domestic battery.
Foil posted $350 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley N. Haarmann, 36, Effingham, Dec. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage between $500 and $10,000.
Haarmann posted $575 and was released.
Dec. 17
- Illinois State Police arrested Jaime Guerrero Turja, 28, Effingham, Dec. 17 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of junk accumulated on premises. Turja posted $200 and was released.
Dec. 18
Effingham County deputies arrested Ronald L. Kincaid Jr., 32, Louisville, Dec. 18 on charges of driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage. Kincaid Jr. posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
