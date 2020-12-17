The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:58 p.m. Dec. 15 at the intersection of Banker and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Sarah L. Neal, 56, Effingham, struck a trailer owned by Don Niehart, Effingham, which was being towed by a vehicle driven by Donald T. Bushue, 70, Effingham.
- At 11:59 a.m. Dec. 15 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Ginger J. Willenborg, 64, Neoga, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Evelyn M. Bliss, 76, Oblong, causing Bliss’ vehicle to rear-end an unknown semi.
- At 5:01 p.m. Dec. 15 at the intersection of Grove and Raney, a vehicle driven by Kortney D. Willenborg, 44, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Stacy A. Ghast, 56, Newton.
- Ashleigh C. Mooschekian, 24, Effingham, was cited Dec. 15 for retail theft.
- Orlando F. Lopez, 39, Effingham, was cited Dec. 12 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Shenandoah C. Depew, 22, Cowden, was cited Dec. 14 for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.