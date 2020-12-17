Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Reuben L. Mooschekian, 24, Effingham, Dec. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact and a new charge of retail theft. Mooschekian was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Oliver C. Magsano, 21, of Foristell, Missouri, Dec. 16 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Magsano was given a notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Donald P. Blades, 36, Neoga, Dec. 16 on charges of residential burglary and criminal damage to property and a Cumberland County warrant for petition to revoke probation on obstructing justice charge. Blades was given a notice to appear on the Effingham County charges and transported to Cumberland County authorities on the warrant.
