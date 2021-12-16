The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:44 a.m. Dec. 10 east of the intersection of Raney and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Sarhonda M. Aldridge, 56, Mattoon, attempted to merge lanes, causing a vehicle driven by Ashton S. Cunningham, 29, Ramsey, to drive over the curb to avoid being struck.
- At 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Leslie R. Boothby, 67, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Steven A. Kaufman, 56, Effingham.
- At 6:50 a.m. Dec. 11 north of the intersection Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Allyson J. Anderson, 31, Beecher City, backed into a vehicle driven by Philip B. Reynolds, 62, Pana.
- At 8:10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Phyllis M. Lewis, 72, Wheeler, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Courtney V. Gillespie, 27, Effingham.
- At 9:44 a.m. Dec. 13 at the intersection of Temple and 3r, a vehicle driven by Charles W. Bosley, Jr., 74, Toledo, struck a vehicle driven by Gina P. Gacrama-Dy, 61, Effingham.
- Matthew A. Rickfelder, 37, Effingham, was cited Dec. 13 for disorderly conduct.
- Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, was cited Dec. 7 for Permitting an Unauthorized Person to Drive.
- Megan L. Jackson, 40, Effingham, was cited Dec. 10 for Retail Theft.
- Carrie F. Hernandez, 31, Paducah, KY, was cited Dec. 11 for Retail Theft.
- Ina R. Simmons, 56, Mason, was cited Dec. 12 for Retail Theft.
- Ann M. Niebrugge, 19, Effingham, was cited Dec. 12 for Speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.