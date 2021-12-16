Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Trent Wilson, 52, Effingham, Dec. 14 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended and Coles County warrant for retail theft/shoplifting. Wilson was given notice to appear by Shelby County and transported to Coles County.
- Effingham city police arrested Nathaniel H. Coker, 20, Newton, Dec. 15 on charges of theft over $500, unlawful possession of another credit card and unlawful use of credit or debit card. Coker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Cheyenne N. Haston, 18, Teutopolis, Dec. 15 on charges of theft over $500, unlawful possession of another credit card and unlawful use of credit or debit card. Haston was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, Dec. 15 on Coles County warrant for burglary. Langham was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kendra N. Snider, 33, Marion, Dec. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Snider was given notice to appear and released.
