The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:01 p.m. Dec. 8 at 1813 W. National, a vehicle driven by Connie S. Rudolphi, 52, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 12:12 p.m. Dec. 12 east of the intersection of Walnut and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Patsy E. Blomberg, 82, Kinmundy, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Cobert A. Mueller, 62, Effingham.
- Haleigh J. Bail, 20, Altamont, was cited Dec. 8 for Retail Theft.
- Jeffrey D. Stepp, 59, Neoga, was cited Dec. 9 for Driving While License Suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.