Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather R. Orsborn, 37, Effingham, Dec. 13 on US federal warrant Southern District of Illinois probation violation. Orsborn was released to federal custody.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bettyann M. Connor, 38, Stewardson, Dec. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential arson. Connor posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kellie Roberts, 27, Edwardsville, Dec. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Roberts was in jail at last check.
