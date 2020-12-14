The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:50 a.m. Dec. 7 north of the intersection of Banker and Austin, a vehicle driven by Marie E. Cyr, 66, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Charles E. Goldsborough, 84, Altamont.
- At 1:45 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1027 Penguin, a vehicle driven by Michael A. Pfiefer, 48, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Kimberly Schmidt, Effingham.
- At 4:37 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Florence P. Smith, 79, Taylorville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Theodore J. Rhodes, 52, Teutopolis.
- At 1:12 p.m. Dec. 13 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Dennis R. Lorton, 63, Beecher City, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tyson W. Johnson, 32, Newton, causing Johnson’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Diana L. Clutter, 64, Beecher City.
- At 6:11 p.m. Dec. 13 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Damien Hernandez, 18, Neoga, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jin H. Annie, 23, Kingwood, TX. Hernandez was ticketed for failure to yield.
- Tasha M. Martin, 35, Windsor, was cited Dec. 8 for failure to register new information – violent offender.
- Kelly J. Cochran, 49, Springfield, was cited Dec. 8 for criminal trespass.
- Andrew R. Nashed, 19, Effingham, was cited Dec. 11 for improper riding motorcycle – operating motorcycle on one wheel
- Paije L. Dulaney, 29, Odin, was cited Dec. 11 for retail theft.
- Samantha J. Parker, 34, Robinson, was cited Dec. 13 for retail theft.
- Justin D. Ellis, 32, Beecher City, was cited Nov. 29 for retail theft.
