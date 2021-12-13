Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Miranda Davis, 27, Effingham, Dec. 12 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Martin D. Hubbard, 66, Effingham, Dec. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for eight counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Hubbard was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Judy M. Brummerstedt, 62, Effingham, Dec. 13 on criminal trespass to property and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land. Brummerstedt was released on $1,500 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Curt F. Davis, 31, New Berlin, Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest. Davis was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
