The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 7:46 a.m. Dec. 2 at 1500 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey G. Walton, 48, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Zheng Zheng, Effingham.
  • At 11:15 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1300 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Neil A. Flach, 38, Mattoon, struck and damaged a parking pole owned by Walmart. Flach was ticketed for Driving While License Revoked and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
  • At 5:32 p.m. Dec. 9 south of the intersection of Technology and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Marsha K. Bloemker, 53, Effingham, struck a deer.
  • At 4:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at NB I-57 mile marker 164 a vehicle driven by Joel J. Nelson, 44, Germantown, TN, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation guardrail.
  • At 4:54 p.m. Dec. 8 at the intersection of Banker and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Tristan D. Parr Helm, 22, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Rebecca S. Kelly, 34, Altamont.
  • At 6:36 a.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Shane Gill, 54, Oakdale, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Paul S. Ruffner, 66, Mason.
  • At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Derek R. Ort, 34, Mason, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Amy E. Schoonover, 38, Altamont.
  • At 5:10 p.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jeanetta E. Murphy, 69, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Karen R. Sanders, 76, Flora.
  • At 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Robert W. Foltz, 58, Chenoa, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ty D. Griffith, 40, Effingham. Griffith sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
  • At 9:05 a.m. Dec. 11 at the intersection of Jefferson and 4th, a vehicle driven by Michael F. Frese, 67, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kristiane F. Meinhart, 39, Effingham.

  • Sabrina R. Keebler, 34, Willow Hill, was cited Dec. 10 for Retail Theft.

