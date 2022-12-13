The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:46 a.m. Dec. 2 at 1500 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey G. Walton, 48, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Zheng Zheng, Effingham.
- At 11:15 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1300 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Neil A. Flach, 38, Mattoon, struck and damaged a parking pole owned by Walmart. Flach was ticketed for Driving While License Revoked and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 5:32 p.m. Dec. 9 south of the intersection of Technology and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Marsha K. Bloemker, 53, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 4:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at NB I-57 mile marker 164 a vehicle driven by Joel J. Nelson, 44, Germantown, TN, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation guardrail.
- At 4:54 p.m. Dec. 8 at the intersection of Banker and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Tristan D. Parr Helm, 22, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Rebecca S. Kelly, 34, Altamont.
- At 6:36 a.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Shane Gill, 54, Oakdale, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Paul S. Ruffner, 66, Mason.
- At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Derek R. Ort, 34, Mason, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Amy E. Schoonover, 38, Altamont.
- At 5:10 p.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jeanetta E. Murphy, 69, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Karen R. Sanders, 76, Flora.
- At 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Robert W. Foltz, 58, Chenoa, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ty D. Griffith, 40, Effingham. Griffith sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 9:05 a.m. Dec. 11 at the intersection of Jefferson and 4th, a vehicle driven by Michael F. Frese, 67, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kristiane F. Meinhart, 39, Effingham.
Sabrina R. Keebler, 34, Willow Hill, was cited Dec. 10 for Retail Theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.