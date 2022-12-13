Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronald McConell, 52, Edgewood, Dec. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence. McConell posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy Beccue, 43, Effingham, Dec. 11 on charge of disorderly conduct. Altamont police arrested Beccue Dec. 12 on charges of retail theft and criminal trespass to real property. Beccue was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brittani Workman, 31, Flora, Dec. 11 on charges of driving while license revoked, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Workman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Heather D. Thomas, 32, Decatur, Dec. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel E. Martin, 32, Effingham, Dec. 13 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin was in jail at last check.
