Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Noah J. Crooker, 20, Altamont, Dec. 10 on Moultrie County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to government property. Crooker posted $250 and was released.
- Reuben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, began serving Dec. 10 a 72-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Bonnie A. Swofford, 41, Effingham, began serving Dec. 10 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Mellissa D. Patton, 19, Watson, Dec. 10 on a South Washington, Daviess County, Indiana, warrant for sex offense against a child – fondling. Patton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron C. Anthony, 42, Clay City, Dec. 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Anthony was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Trent L. Crump, 33, Mulberry Grove, Dec. 11 on Vigo County, Indiana, warrant for possession of cocaine. Crump was in jail at last check.
