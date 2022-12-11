Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Robert Wesselman, 45, Effingham, began serving on Nov. 9 a 72-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Dalton Ard, 25, Effingham, began serving on Dec. 9 a 72-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryan Williams, 18, Ramsey, Dec. 10 on charge of illegal consumption. Williams posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse Boggs, 45, Effingham, Dec. 10 on charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Boggs was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keith Wiseman, 46, Shumway, Dec. 10 on Macon County warrant for larceny. Wiseman was released to Macon County.
Illinois State Police arrested Ethan M. Smith, 25, Mattoon, Dec. 11 on charge of driving under the influence. Smith posted $150 and driver’s license and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.