The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:42 p.m. Dec. 7 at 1021 N. Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by William J. Seiber, 44, Shumway, struck a deer.
- At 9:50 a.m. Dec. 7 north of the intersection of Banker and Austin, a vehicle driven by Marie E. Cyr, 66, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Charles E. Goldsborough, 84, Altamont.
- At 7:15 a.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Tony J. Walker, 43, Altamont, struck a deer.
- At 5:31 p.m. Dec. 1 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Chester M. Burgess, 88, Stewardson, struck a semi driven by Gregory J. Graham, 51, Rainsville, AL.
- At 4:59 p.m. Dec. 5 500 feet south of 806 N. Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Linda L. Headrick, 56, Cowden, hit a deer.
- At 9:18 p.m. Dec. 5 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Grant L. Johnson, 18, Flora, turned in front of a vehicle driven by Brandon L. Greenwood, 33, Effingham, causing Greenwood’s vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Johnson. Johnson was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.
Zachary W. Buhler, 28, Effingham, was cited Dec. 8 for disorderly conduct.
- Daniel D. Gibson, 33, Effingham, was cited Dec. 7 for retail theft, obstructing identification, criminal trespass
