The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 8:42 p.m. Dec. 7 at 1021 N. Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by William J. Seiber, 44, Shumway, struck a deer.
  • At 9:50 a.m. Dec. 7 north of the intersection of Banker and Austin, a vehicle driven by Marie E. Cyr, 66, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Charles E. Goldsborough, 84, Altamont.
  • At 7:15 a.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Tony J. Walker, 43, Altamont, struck a deer.
  • At 5:31 p.m. Dec. 1 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Chester M. Burgess, 88, Stewardson, struck a semi driven by Gregory J. Graham, 51, Rainsville, AL.
  • At 4:59 p.m. Dec. 5 500 feet south of 806 N. Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Linda L. Headrick, 56, Cowden, hit a deer.
  • At 9:18 p.m. Dec. 5 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Grant L. Johnson, 18, Flora, turned in front of a vehicle driven by Brandon L. Greenwood, 33, Effingham, causing Greenwood’s vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Johnson. Johnson was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.

  • Zachary W. Buhler, 28, Effingham, was cited Dec. 8 for disorderly conduct.

  • Daniel D. Gibson, 33, Effingham, was cited Dec. 7 for retail theft, obstructing identification, criminal trespass

