Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis A. Durbin, 24, Effingham, Dec. 9 on charge of domestic battery. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan R. Rentfro, 24, Shelbyville, Dec. 9 on charges of possession of hypodermic needle, possession of meth, criminal trespass to real property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rentfro was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 25, St. Elmo, Dec. 8 on charges of resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass to real property and disorderly conduct. Worman posted $150 and was released.
