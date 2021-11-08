The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:49 a.m. Nov. 8 at the intersection of Willow and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ethan M. Hingson, 31, Effingham, struck a pedestrian, Lori S. Lustig, 55, Effingham, who was in the crosswalk. Lustig sustained injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Hingson was ticketed for Failure to Yield to Pedestrian.
- Tyler A. Newlin, 38, Strasburg, was cited Nov. 7 for speeding.
- At 6:54 p.m. Nov. 4 north of the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Shelby L. Jones, 24, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 11:56 a.m. Nov. 5 at 112 W. Washington, a vehicle driven by Lou A. Brunken, 57, Shelbyville, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jennifer R. Hecht, 38, Effingham.
- Ralph L. Randall, 55, Iuka, MS, was cited Oct. 28 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Jusel Muniz Tosado, 35, Effingham, was cited Oct. 28 for Driving Under the Influence and Parking Where Prohibited.
