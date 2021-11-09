Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Bryce T. Breer, 20, Effingham, Nov. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for criminal sexual assault. Breer posted $10,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 20, Effingham, Nov. 8 on charge of domestic battery. Langham was in jail at last check.
- Meghan E. Short, 32, Princeton, Indiana, began serving Nov. 8 a jail sentence for driving on a suspended license.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon A. Knott, 30, St. Peter, Nov. 8 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Knott was given notice to appear on local charges and transferred to Fayette County.
- Altamont police arrested Loretta L. McCormick, 35, Altamont, Nov. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McCormick was given notice to appear and released.
