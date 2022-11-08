The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:40 a.m. Nov. 3 at 900 W. Edgar, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Denise O'Dell, Charleston.
- At 10:35 a.m. Nov. 3 at 901 N. Maple, a vehicle driven by Patsy M. Whipple, 54, Mason, struck and damaged a building overhang owned by Dominic Imburgia, Effingham.
- At 10 p.m. Nov. 3 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Isabella R. Gardner, 26, Beecher City, struck a vehicle driven by Morakot Vannavat, 69, Effingham. A passenger in Gardner’s vehicle, Eric M. Provines, 19, Taylorville, sustained injuries but refused treatment. Gardner was ticketed for Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident Involving a Personal Injury, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 7:09 p.m. Nov. 5 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by William A. Hutson, 42, Yale, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Emma R. Bailey, 24, Beecher City. Hutson was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. Bailey was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 12:35 p.m. Nov. 6 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by James Willenborg, Effingham.
- At 1:02 p.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Diana R. Mossman, 20, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Henry A. Kenter, 61, Effingham.
- At 7:52 p.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Gina M. Niebrugge, 59, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Leda J. Baker, 40, Shumway. Niebrugge sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Niebrugge was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Yield.
- At 10:48 a.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jarrett B. Norman, 22, Odin, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica L. Martinez, 34, Montrose.
