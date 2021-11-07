Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested a 15-year-old female of Effingham Nov. 5 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property less than $300. The juvenile was transported to Franklin County.
- Effingham city police arrested Jenilee Arnold, 38, Bethalto, Nov. 5 on charges of driving while license suspended and Jersey County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt. Arnold was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew J. Horne, 28, Effingham, Nov. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Horne was given notice to appear on both warrants and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Shabib F. Alzuabi, 26, address unknown, Nov. 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal when required. Alzuabi was given notice to appear and released.
