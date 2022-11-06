Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kevin L. McWhorter, 43, Edgewood, Nov. 4 on charges of unlawful use of weapon, aggravated unlawful use of weapon and possession of weapons with revoked FOID. McWhorter was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erin E. Bertiaux, 43, Effingham, Nov. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Bertiaux posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rodney Houser, 36, Effingham, Nov. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Houser posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronald A. McConnell, 52, Edgewood, Nov. 4 on charges of aggravated assault, obstructing service of process, unlawful use of weapon, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of weapon or possession of weapon by a felon. McConnell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, Nov. 4 on charge of criminal damage to property less than $500. Anderson posted $150 and was released.
- Craig A. Finke, 51, Effingham, began serving on Nov. 5 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
