The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:59 a.m. Oct. 29 at the intersection of Fayette and Raney, a vehicle driven by Neil H. Kaiser, 49, Shelbyville, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Frederick Douglas II, 22, Lansing. Douglas sustained injuries but refused treatment. Kaiser was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 8:05 a.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Brian R. Repking, 32, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Alexanne M. Dagen, 20, Oconee.
- At 6:01 a.m. Oct. 31 at the intersection of Keller and Woodbird, a vehicle driven by Allan J. Friese, 52, Mode, struck a deer.
- At 3:05 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a semi driven by Leszek Augustyniak, 62, North York, Ontario, Canada, struck a parked vehicle owned by Alexis Damron, Effingham.
- At 5:55 a.m. Nov. 2 north o f the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Henry C. Probst, 34, Stewardson, struck a deer.
- At 4:25 p.m. Nov. 3 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Kaleel I. Matti, 52, Sterling Heights, MI, struck a vehicle driven by Melanie R. Noland, 52, Mason. Noland sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Matti was ticketed for improper right turn.
- At 6:06 a.m. Nov. 2 north of the intersection of Keller and Woodbird, a vehicle driven by Kendal L. Doty, 26, Beecher City, struck a deer.
- At 12:59 p.m. Nov. 2 at 201 W. Roadway, a semi driven by Brian J. Overby, 43, St. Charles, MO, struck and damaged a building owned by Effingham Equity.
- At 1:52 p.m. Nov. 2 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Doedtman, 79, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Tamara D. Klepzig, 55, Altamont. A passenger in Klepzig’s vehicle, Karen A. Klepzig, 79, Altamont, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Doedtman was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 4:07 p.m. Nov. 2 at 706 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Joseph C. Kingery, 19, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ashley D. Tieffel, 35, Effingham. Kingery was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Justin L. Ferguson, 35, Effingham, was cited Nov. 3 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tucker J. O’Hara, 34, Effingham, was cited Oct. 29 for retail theft.
- Miranda B. Davis, 26, Effingham, was cited Oct. 30 for speeding.
- Jim H. Haney, 62, Mason, was cited Oct. 30 for driving while license suspended.
- Joshua T. Burger, 18, Effingham, was cited Oct. 31 for disorderly conduct.
- Dylan M. Morris, 19, Effingham, was cited Oct. 31 for disorderly conduct.
