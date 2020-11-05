Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Miranda D. Pagel, 38, Altamont, Nov. 3 on charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Pagel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler L. Mahnke, 29, Cowden, Nov. 4 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Mahnke was in jail at last check.
- Jesse W. Goff, 39, Xenia, was being housed Nov. 4 for Clay County authorities. Goff was in jail at last check.
