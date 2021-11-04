The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:39 p.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Ryan J. Beccue, 30, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Calista L. McGee, 20, Cowden.
- At 3:32 p.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Dillon M. Tedrick, 25, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Cathy L. Emerick, 63, Altamont.
- At 1:54 p.m. Oct. 31 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Chad A. McKee, 24, Decatur, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Danielle N. Wesselman, 31, Effingham.
- At 12:18 p.m. Nov. 2 at the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Mark A. Durbin, 54, St. Elmo, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nicholas B. Anderson, 24, Lincoln.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.