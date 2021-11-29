The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:01 p.m. Nov. 23 east of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Ronald R. Stumpf, 78, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by James C. Hammer, 53, Effingham.
- At 7 a.m. Nov. 26 south of the intersection of Banker and Vulcan, a vehicle driven by Cirilo Alvarado-Linares, 35, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Timothy A. Carlson, 43, Charleston.
- At 9:44 a.m. Nov. 26 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Ashley D. Sides, 26, Findlay, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nathan M. Gerber, 26, St. Charles, MO. Sides sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Sides was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- At 4:01 p.m. Nov. 26 at 1100 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Theodore Mueller, Altamont.
- At 3:03 p.m. Nov. 28 at the intersection of Fayette and the I-57 NB/I-70 EB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Tonya L. Harris, 47, Carmel, IN, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Rachel A. Tillman, 27, West LaFayette, IN.
- John C. Kurilo, 30, Effingham, was cited Nov. 27 for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Brian A. L. Haws, 32, Vandalia, was cited Nov. 27 for Retail Theft
- Anthony J. Zarbo, 59, Fenton, MO, was cited Nov. 28 for Speeding more than 35 mph over limit.
