Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roger L.D. Kirkman, 29, Effingham, Nov. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage between $500 and $10,000. Kirkman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Tucker, 32, Effingham, Nov. 28 on charge of domestic battery. Tucker posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nathan L. Schaefer, 28, Altamont, Nov. 29 on charge of domestic battery. Schaefer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael M. Coleman, 38, Shelbyville, Nov. 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated domestic battery/strangle and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of felon in possession or use of a weapon or firearm. Coleman was in jail at last check.
- Braden M. Dilley, 25, St. Elmo, began serving Nov. 29 a jail sentence for grooming.
