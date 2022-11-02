The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:17 a.m. Oct. 27 at 1805 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by John Yager, Madison, WI.
- At 9:23 p.m. Nov. 1 at the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Beth M. Bernahl, 52, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dan A. Fearday, 65, Neoga. Bernahl was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. Bernahl posted $100 and driver's license and was released.
- At 5:21 p.m. Nov. 1 at 19374 N. US Highway 45, a vehicle driven by Madison C. Walsh, 18, Toledo, struck a vehicle driven by Sarmiento L. Sanchez, 35, Stewardson. No citations at this time pending an ongoing investigation.
- Jonathan D. Rhodes, 52, Teutopolis, was cited Oct. 29 for Dumping Garbage on Real Property.
- Zachary C. Robertson, 19, Watson, was cited Nov. 2 for Improper Lane Usage.
