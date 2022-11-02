Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Ricky L. Boerckel, 23, Charleston, was sentenced on Nov. 1 to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Tucker J. O'Hara, 36, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, resisting a peace officer and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. O'Hara was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested John R. Feldhake, 63, Shumway, Nov. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of no harvest license for Ginseng. Feldhake was given time served on Effingham County warrant and held on authority of Fayette County.
- Joshua A. Stout, 44, Watson, was sentenced on Nov. 1 to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie J. Robison, 42, Shumway, Nov. 1 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge aggravated fleeing police 21 miles per hour over limit. Robison was transferred to Shelby County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kellie R. Roberts, 27, Vandalia, Nov. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Roberts posted $425 and was released.
