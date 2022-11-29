The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 2:54 p.m. Nov. 22 west of the intersection of Althoff and Willenborg, a vehicle driven by Christopher C. Carpenter, 30, Teutopolis, blew a tire, lost control, and struck and damaged a barricade owned by B & T Drainage, Marshall.
  • At 6:09 p.m. Nov. 26 south of the intersection of Keller and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Gwendolyn K. Kuhns, 62, Effingham, struck a deer.

  • At 11:33 a.m. Nov. 26 150 feet east of 1805 Fayette and Outer Belt West, an unknown vehicle backed into a parked vehicle owned by Ann Muehlmann, Carbon, IN.

  • At 2:25 p.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of N. Front and W. Washington, Sara N. Ruholl, 31, Effingham, struck a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham.

  • Robert J. Williams, 25, Effingham, was cited Nov. 23 for Retail Theft.

  • Rory B. Baker, 31, Effingham, was cited Nov. 25 for Domestic Battery.

  • Brenda S. Rodgers, 59, Effingham, was cited Nov. 27 for Dumping Garbage on Real Property.

Tags

Trending Video