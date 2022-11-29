The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:54 p.m. Nov. 22 west of the intersection of Althoff and Willenborg, a vehicle driven by Christopher C. Carpenter, 30, Teutopolis, blew a tire, lost control, and struck and damaged a barricade owned by B & T Drainage, Marshall.
- At 6:09 p.m. Nov. 26 south of the intersection of Keller and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Gwendolyn K. Kuhns, 62, Effingham, struck a deer.
At 11:33 a.m. Nov. 26 150 feet east of 1805 Fayette and Outer Belt West, an unknown vehicle backed into a parked vehicle owned by Ann Muehlmann, Carbon, IN.
At 2:25 p.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of N. Front and W. Washington, Sara N. Ruholl, 31, Effingham, struck a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham.
Robert J. Williams, 25, Effingham, was cited Nov. 23 for Retail Theft.
Rory B. Baker, 31, Effingham, was cited Nov. 25 for Domestic Battery.
Brenda S. Rodgers, 59, Effingham, was cited Nov. 27 for Dumping Garbage on Real Property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.