Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Judy Brummerstedt, 63, Effingham, Nov. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land. Brummerstedt was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Damian A. Melecio, 18, Chicago, Nov. 29 on charges of possession of adult-use cannabis in motor vehicle by a driver and possession of cannabis between 30 and 100 grams. Melecio was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Amber L. Sandstorm, 33, Jewett, Nov. 29 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstruction or destruction of evidence. Sandstorm was given notice to appear per Jasper County and was released.
