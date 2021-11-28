The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:29 p.m. Nov. 22 east of the intersection of Clinton and Maple, a vehicle driven by Bernard J. Doedtman, 65, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Damian Bednar, Effingham.
- At 5:22 p.m. Nov. 22 west of the intersection of Willow and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Kathleen M. Davidson, 65, Effingham, struck a deer.
