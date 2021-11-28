Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Emily A. Seeley, 32, Effingham, Nov. 26 on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer. Seeley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 41, Effingham, Nov. 26 on charge of criminal damage to property. Koonce was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Sunshine C. Cole, 49, Wheeler, Nov. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Cole was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew L. Rentfro, 41, Cowden, Nov. 27 on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant for assault. Rentfro was in jail at last check.
