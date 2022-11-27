Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy Beccue, 43, Mason, Nov. 26 on charge of criminal trespass to residence. Beccue was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan Potter, 23, Edgewood, Nov. 26 on charge of driving while license suspended. Potter posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robin Plummer, 43, Effingham, Nov. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Plummer posted $325 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Bonnaya Johnson, 24, Terre Haute, Indiana, Nov. 26 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Johnson posted $125 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Blake D. Knott, 31, St. Peter, Nov. 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Knott was in jail at last check.
