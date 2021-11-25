Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erin T. Hannagan, 19, St. Elmo, Nov. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft less than $300 and Shelby County warrant for unlawful use of cannabis by a driver. Hannagan was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander M. Pitt, 18, Edgewood, Nov. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Pitt was released on a recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Shannon H. Borton, 34, Effingham, Nov. 23 on charge of domestic battery. Borton posted $2,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly J. Brummer, 34, Sullivan, Nov. 24 on Coles County warrant for burglary. Brummer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amanda J. Hilton, 39, Arthur, Nov. 24 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hilton was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael C. Betts, 43, Bethany, Nov. 24 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Betts was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Laura J. Nall, 36, St. Elmo, Nov. 25 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Nall was given notice to appear and released.
