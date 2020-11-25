The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:56 p.m. Nov. 18, at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Steffanie L. Gordon, 30, Altamont.
- At 9:23 a.m. Nov. 20, at the intersection of Third and Temple, a vehicle driven by Mark E. Webb, 50, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Colleen M. Jackson, 62, Effingham.
- At 4:36 p.m., Nov. 20, at 1300 West Fayette, a vehicle driven by Brittany J. Schultz, 32, Stewardson, struck a trailer being towed by a vehicle driven by Robert L. Lowrance, 42, Teutopolis.
- At 5:03 p.m., Nov. 20, at the intersection of Henrietta and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Annette M. Haney, 72, Salem, struck a vehicle driven by Sara J. Gordon, 43, Effingham.
- At 10:13 a.m. Nov. 21, at the intersection of Jefferson and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by John D. Jones, 52, Indianapolis, IN, struck a vehicle driven by Starlia M. Gill, 43, Effingham.
- At 5:21 a.m. Nov. 24, 200 feet south of Third and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Charlotte A. Wasson, 71, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Thomas L. Shouse, 46, Shumway. Wasson was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- Marcus W. Pocrnich, 21, Effingham, was cited Nov. 19 for driving with a revoked license.
