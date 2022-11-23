Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Trevor L. Gandy, 28, Springfield, was sentenced on Nov. 22 to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for failure to report an accident or injury.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shawna N. Mitchell, 33, Farina, Nov. 22 on Bond County original warrant for possession of controlled substance. Mitchell was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Eric D. Bierman, 52, Olney, Nov. 22 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Bierman posted $225 and was released.
- Reuben L. Mooschekian, 26, Cowden, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Nov. 22 for burglary.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel R. Rizo, 46, Effingham, Nov. 22 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence. Rizo posted $675 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany N. Siryk, 32, Harrisburg, Nov. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Siryk was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 33, Effingham, Nov. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on original charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth. Kritz posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth M. Lamb, 53, Shumway, Nov. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Lamb posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kevin L. McWhorter, 43, Edgewood, Nov. 23 on charge of domestic battery. McWhorter was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaci D. Bruce, 36, Bluford, Nov. 23 on charge of possession of meth and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Bruce was in jail at last check.
- Secretary of State police arrested Osbaldo Fabian Gabriel, 22, Effingham, Nov. 23 on charges of driving while license suspended, unlawful use of electronic communication device, expired registration and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence/no valid driver’s license. Gabriel posted $2,075 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested James W. Steuernagel, 31, Altamont, Nov. 23 on violation of bail bonds. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
