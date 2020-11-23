Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua Burger, 18, Effingham, Nov. 22 on charge of theft over $500. Burger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James M. Morvay, 18, Oak Park, Nov. 23 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal trespass to residents (persons present), resisting a peace officer with injury, obstructing identification and pedestrian under the influence. Morvay was in jail at last check.
