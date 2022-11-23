The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:32 a.m. Nov. 9 at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin, a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion.
- At 7:24 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Lucas A. Deweese, 41, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Terry Stevenson, 75, Effingham. Deweese was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 7:14 p.m. Nov. 18 at 1325 N. Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Curtis A. Roley, 34, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 11:37 a.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Historic Hills and Althoff, a vehicle driven by Matthew A. Long, 40, Effingham, attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning left, driven by Jonathan D. Rhodes, 52, Teutopolis, and Long’s vehicle subsequently struck Rhodes’ vehicle. Long was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 6:29 a.m. Nov. 21 north of the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Martha M. Stice, 39, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- At 7:42 a.m. Nov. 21 east of the intersection of Willow and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Rachelle A. Simms, 35, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Yvonne J. Garza, 51, Olney, causing Garza’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Luke A. Berberich, 23, Bellmont. Simms was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- At noon Nov. 21 east of the intersection of 2nd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Marcus R. Voegele, 66, Worden, attempted to make a righthand turn from the inside lane and struck a vehicle in the outside lane driven by Drew N. Workman, 27, Neoga.
- At 2:06 p.m. Nov. 21 at the intersection of Edgar and Oak, a Cowden-Herrick CUSD 2A school bus driven by Rhonda S. Thompson, 51, Beecher City, struck a parked vehicle owned by Jonathan Yoder, Effingham. Students were on the bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
- At 10:41 a.m. Nov. 22 west of the intersection of Althoff and Willenborg, a vehicle driven by William F. Dhom, 90, Teutopolis, struck and damaged a road sign owned by B & T Drainage Inc., Marshall.
