The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:47 p.m. Nov. 18 east of the intersection of Althoff and Historic Hills, a vehicle driven by Travis J. Hess, 28, Salem, struck a vehicle driven by Mitchell F. Meinhart, 27, Teutopolis.
- At 7:19 p.m. Nov. 19 at 1808 W. Fayette an unoccupied semi owned by B&C Transport rolled downhill from the parking lot onto the lawn, causing damage to the landscaping owned by Effingham Chrome Shop.
- At 2:32 a.m. Nov. 20 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Coldiron Specialized Driveway, Statesville, NC.
- At 5:46 a.m. Nov. 22 south of the intersection of Keller and 1200th Street, a vehicle driven by Jack W. Wiseman, 55, Shumway, struck a deer.
- At 4:20 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1004 N. Keller, a semi driven by Lovepreet Singh, 24, Brooklyn, NY, backed into a parked semi owned by Ego Express, Chicago.
- At 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Brandon Longbein, Mattoon.
- At 11 p.m. Nov. 18 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by New Prime Inc., Springfield, MO.
- Joseph W. Peters, 41, Effingham, was cited Nov. 20 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Jonathan P. Benson, 28, Effingham, was cited Nov. 20 for Retail Theft
- DeJuan E. Hovis, 32, St. Elmo, was cited Nov. 22 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration.
- Evan C. Koester, 18, Teutopolis, was cited Nov. 15 for Illegal Possession/Use of Vaping Device by Minor.
- Brandon J. Fruth, 22, Effingham, was cited Nov. 18 for Speeding.
