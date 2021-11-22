Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel C. Lankford, 22, Effingham, Nov. 21 on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Roland C. Webb, 36, Farina, began serving Nov. 21 a 60-day sentence with day-for-day credit for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin L. Sapp, 35, Edgewood, Nov. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Sapp was in jail at last check.
