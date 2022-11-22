The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:18 p.m. Nov. 15 at 1086 N. Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Hannah J. Taylor, 23, Sigel, struck a deer.
- At 12:15 a.m. Nov. 18 at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Calico, a vehicle driven by Thomas A. Mersman, 51, Effingham, struck a deer.
Mariah P. Chism, 23, Olney, was cited Nov. 17 for Retail Theft.
