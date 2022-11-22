Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin W. Flowers, 41, Effingham, Nov. 20 on charge of domestic battery. Flowers posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James A. Inman, 40, Altamont, Nov. 21 on charge of harassment through electronic communications. Inman was in jail at last check.
- Ashley N. Schaufler, 25, Effingham, began serving on Nov. 21 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica L. Presler, 37, Indianapolis, Nov. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on charge of possession of an amount of controlled substance except A/D. Presler was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeffery W. Koester, 44, Watson, Nov. 21 on charge of failure to register address or employment. Koester was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William J. Niemeyer, 68, Teutopolis, Nov. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for driving while license revoked. Niemeyer posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary S. Durbin, 36, Edgewood, Nov. 21 on violation of bail bond and possession of less than 5 gram of meth. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Clarence I. Danner, 65, Memphis, Tennessee, Nov. 22 on charge of possession of stolen vehicle. Danner was released on $25,000 recognizance bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.