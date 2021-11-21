Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Ross A.R. Alvarez, 35, Portage, Indiana, Nov. 19 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection and Lake County warrant for theft. Alvarez was transported to Clay County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexa J. Feldhake, 24, Dieterich, Nov. 19 on Posey County, Indiana, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Feldhake was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Anthony M. Rivera, 41, Kankakee, Nov. 19 on charges of possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID card, unlawful transportation of weapon, unlawful use of weapon (firearm), speeding and no valid driver’s license. Rivera was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott M. Figueroa, 28, Charleston, Nov. 19 on charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. Figueroa was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John H. Ungrund, 25, Effingham, Nov. 20 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Ungrund was given notice to appear and released.
