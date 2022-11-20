Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Christina L. Belisle, 40, Effingham, Nov. 18 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Belisle posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy J. Beccue, 43, Mason, Nov. 19 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Beccue was in jail at last check.
- Marion County deputies arrested Heather D. Allen, 44, Effingham, Nov. 19 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Allen was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tony D. Litaker, 50, Vernon, Nov. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license. Litaker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicolas Perez Cruz, 31, Effingham, Nov. 19 on charges of no valid driver’s license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration. Perez Cruz posted $250 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.