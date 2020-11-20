The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 1:19 p.m. Nov. 13 west of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Donald A. Taylor, 73, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by David L. Dennis, 63, Flora.
At 2:19 p.m. Nov. 15 north of the intersection of 4th and Lawrence, a vehicle driven by Damien C. Hartke, 21, Newton, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Lauren N. Gephart, 19, Dieterich.
At 2:15 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Dana E. Cox, 53, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Dasenbrock, 74, Effingham.
At 12:22 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by David M. Richardson, 60, Coatesville, IN, backed into a vehicle driven by Stacy K. Boaz, 23, Vandalia.
At 3:24 p.m. Nov. 15 at 101 S. Merchant, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Adriann Evans, Effingham.
Jeana M. Kollman, 44, Effingham, was cited Nov. 12 for retail theft.
Nicholas A. Berg, 38, Effingham, was cited Nov. 16 for criminal trespass to property.
At 7:35 p.m., Nov. 13, 100 feet north of the intersection of North Keller Drive and West Evergreen Avenue a vehicle driven by Joyce E. Huffman, 72, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Camryn M. Duncan, 17, Effingham.
At 10:27 a.m., Nov. 18 at the intersection of South Banker Street and West Frederic Avenue a vehicle driven by Ethan R. Matson, 21, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Laurisha L. Meister, 24, Effingham, causing the Meister to rear-end a vehicle driven by Scott L. Blakeman, 44, Petersburg.
